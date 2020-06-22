For several years, members of the Greater Butts County Lions Club (GBCLC) have been participating in Smart Lunch Smart Kid (SLSK) to prepare and deliver lunches during the summer months for students who normally would receive meals during the school year.
Because the pandemic this year prevented club members from preparing lunches, they have donated $1,000 to Action Ministries, the program sponsor.
Ms. Harrileen Connor, the SLSK Coordinator for Butts County, reports that the Action Ministries organization “envisions communities throughout Georgia where passionate volunteers serve their neighbors in need together, ending hunger, ending homelessness, and bridging achievement gaps.”
This summer, the SLSK program is delivering 12 meals a week to 414 students.
The members of the Greater Butts County Lions Club join the 1.4 million members of Lions International to improve community lives by honoring our motto, “We Serve.” The local club upholds this maxim with services for students, seniors, veterans, vision services, animal welfare, individuals and families in crisis, and much more.
For more information check Facebook page “The Greater Butts County Lions Club” or call 770-504-9854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.