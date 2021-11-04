MACON – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia (CFCG) is offering nonprofit organizations across central Georgia, including Butts County, to apply for grant funding for a new grant program called High Five. Deadline to apply is Nov. 10.
The purpose of this new program is to support unique items that may not typically be funded through a regular grant cycle, so it gives nonprofits the opportunity to apply for special things they may need, especially toward the end of the year.
“Throughout CFCG’s history, we have been committed to strengthening communities, and we believe one of the best ways to do that is to support nonprofits working to improve the quality of life across the region,” said Kathryn Dennis, president, CFCG.
“We know nonprofits have needs far beyond what we are able to fund through our existing competitive grantmaking programs. At the same time, our donors are looking for ways to learn about and support the tangible needs of local nonprofit organizations,” said Dennis.
“We want to engage our donors to further our vision of a central Georgia where philanthropy thrives, communities are strong and citizens work toward common goals, which is why we are launching our new High Five grant program.”
According to Dennis, the High Five grant program is a way to connect CFCG donors with local nonprofits that have extra needs that enhance their work. High Five grants will support unique and tangible items beyond an organization’s operating budget. Eligible nonprofit High Five requests will be shared with CFCG donors who can choose which projects they would like to fund.
Nonprofit organizations interested in submitting a High Five grant request should complete a brief application on CFCG’s website, www.cfcga.org/grant/high-five, by noon on Nov. 10 to be considered.
Founded in 1993, the Community Foundation of Central Georgia provides donors a simple, powerful and highly personal approach to giving. As a public charity and a local center for philanthropy, the Community Foundation of Central Georgia works with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations and not-for-profit organizations to carry out their charitable objectives and address emerging issues to enhance the quality of life for the people of central Georgia. For information, visit www.cfcga.org or call 478-750-9338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.