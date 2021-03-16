Grandstand seats for the March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway are sold out.
The Speedway sold the last of its available grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series event March 8, reaching the capacity currently permitted by Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order. While the grandstands have reached their approved capacity for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, fan experiences like infield camping, trackside camping, climate-controlled fan suites, and Club One access for Sunday, March 21, are still available for purchase.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome race fans back to the track later this month, especially considering it’s been two years since we’ve had our grandstands open for a NASCAR race,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re thankful for our local and state leadership, colleagues at NASCAR, and of course all the fans that are joining us for making this event possible.”
AMS estimates 20,000 fans will be in attendance in its socially-distanced grandstands and suites for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Some grandstand seats remain for the Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, and are currently available starting at $40 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult on Saturday.
For more information about the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend March 20-21, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.
