Piedmont Academy elementary students were delighted to welcome grandparents to campus for their annual Grandparents’ Day recently!
This is a wonderful opportunity for grandparents to become familiar with their grandchild’s life at Piedmont, meet his or her friends, visit the classroom and tour the campus. Thank you to everyone who helped make the Grandparents Day Luncheon a great success. From parents to student volunteers, Piedmont came together in full swing to help honor their amazing grandparents.
It was wonderful to see so many grandparents spending the afternoon at school with their grandchildren. Students and grandparents enjoyed lunch together, a trip or two to the book fair, and a visit to classrooms to see all the hard work their grandchildren are accomplishing.
Grandparents play an important role in students' lives and often have a strong presence in a student's educational success. Grandparents, Piedmont is honored that you could join them, and thank you for all that you do!
