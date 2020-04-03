While Butts County and its municipalities have been working since late March to put in place ordinances to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order for a statewide shelter in place overrides all local decrees.
Kemp’s order takes effect at 6 p.m. on Friday and is set to end on April 13 at 11:59 p.m. The end date is subject to change based on a possible extension of the executive order.
The order includes mandatory shelter in place, which has not been in effect in Butts County. The city of Jackson did have a curfew in place, and the state order will replace that.
Health officials hope that the stay at home order will help slow the spread of the virus and boost a healthcare system already stretched thin. As of noon Friday, Butts County has had nine residents test positive for COVID-19.
The executive order states residents must limit social interaction and stay within their home except to conduct or participate in essential services, perform necessary travel, engage in minimum basic operations for a business or are part of the workforce for "critical infrastructure."
Kemp’s order defines essential services as getting supplies or services for your family like food, medicine, medical supplies or items necessary to work from home. Additionally, families can seek medical or emergency services and exercise outdoors as long as they remain 6 feet from anyone who does not live with them.
During the order, residents are also not allowed to have visitors unless they are providing medical or emergency services, providing support to conduct "activities of daily living," providing necessary supplies and services - like food, equipment needed to work from home, products to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance. Visitors are allowed during end-of-life circumstances.
Places of worship are also allowed to remain open as long as participants maintain a minimum of 6-foot distances.
In addition to social distancing, the order mandates that businesses are not allowed to have more than 10 people gathered at a single location. Businesses that are in operation are also being ordered to take measures to decrease the exposure and spread of the coronavirus by screening and evaluating workers who show signs of illness, enhancing the "sanitation of the workforce," and suspending the use of PIN devices.
All businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profits or other organizations that are not deemed "critical infrastructure" are only allowed to engage in minimum basic operations.
A subset of Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has a detailed list of what is deemed "critical infrastructure," which includes the following categories:
• Chemical
• Commercial facilities
• Communications
• Critical manufacturing
• Dams
• Defense industrial base
• Emergency services
• Energy
• Financial services
• Food and agriculture
• Government facilities
• Healthcare and public health
• Information technology
• Nuclear reactors, materials and waste
• Transportation systems
• Water and wastewater systems
Included in the order is the closure of all gyms, bowling alleys, theaters, amusement parks, barber shops, salons, massage studios, bars and live performance venues. Restaurants can stay open and only offer takeout, curbside delivery and home delivery.
Anyone who violates the order could be found guilty of a misdemeanor.
According to the governor's office, "If you are not sheltering in place and none of the four exceptions for essential services, minimum basic operations, critical infrastructure, or necessary travel applies to your activities," you will receive a warning from law enforcement and risk facing criminal charges or arrest if you fail to comply.
Kemp initially authorized only the Department of Public Health, the Department of Public Safety and any other state officer deputized by the governor or Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security (GEMA) to enforce the business restrictions. The Georgia National Guard and the Department of Public Safety are also requested to “assist” in enforcing the order.
After questions arose Friday about whether local law enforcement officers would be deputized to enforce the order, Gov. Kemp issued an executive order at about 1:30 p.m. deputizing all sheriffs and sheriffs’ deputies in the state.
