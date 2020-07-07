As Georgia continues to see a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled the Georgia Safety Promise on June 6, a safety campaign to remind Georgia businesses and the public of the importance of following COVID-19 safety guidelines by agreeing to simple — yet critical — measures that help protect Georgians from COVID-19, minimize spread of the virus, and keep Georgia open for business.
Businesses that commit to the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow the latest guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health — including promoting social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning surfaces, and washing and sanitizing hands.
Georgia residents are urged to commit to the Georgia Safety Promise by following basic safety guidelines when in public spaces, including practicing social distance, wearing a face covering, washing and sanitizing hands, and supporting businesses that have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise.
Georgia has had 31,136 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. On June 22 there were 65,928 cases, on June 29 cases increased to 79,417, and by July 6, cases jumped by 17,647 to a total of 97,064. The number of deaths during the last two weeks have also increased by 230, from 2,648 on June 22 to 2,878 on July 6.
Locally, Butts County saw its number of confirmed cases increase by 50 over the last two weeks, from 247 on June 22 up to 297 cases on July 6. But number of deaths in Butts County confirmed by the Department of Public Health to be from COVID-19 only increased by one over the two-week period, with no increase between June 29 and July 26. It remains at 33 deaths.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has also remained steady at 34 for the last four weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, but as of July 6, 84 have recovered from the virus.
Georgians in long-term elderly care facilities and those with chronic health conditions are required to remain sheltered in place through July 15.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 3,489 confirmed cases, 135 deaths, and 403 hospitalizations as of 3 p.m on July 6.
Here are the counts:
♦ Henry: 1,160 confirmed, 33 deaths, 117 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 734 confirmed, 12 deaths, 95 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 476 confirmed, 32 deaths, 64 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 297 confirmed, 33 deaths, 31 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 207 confirmed, 18 deaths, 28 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 133 confirmed, 6 deaths, 15 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 78 confirmed, 1 death, 8 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 104 confirmed, 0 deaths, 5 hospitalizations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.