Governor Brian Kemp has extended the public health emergency through Sept. 10 and existing COVID-19 safety measures through Aug. 15.
Kemp signed the two executive orders on Friday, July 31, as confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Georgia.
“The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity, and provides staffing, supplies, and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders,” said Kemp. “When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward.
“While government plays an important role in fighting this pandemic, the people of our great state will ultimately be the ones who defeat this virus. We continue to encourage fellow Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and follow public health guidance. Together, we will flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.”
Executive Order 07.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 10. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.
Executive Order 07.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there are six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities. The order runs through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.
As of Aug. 3, Georgia has had a total of 195,435 confirmed cases since reporting began in February. That is a jump of 24,592 over the total for July 27, a decrease of 926 cases over the previous week. Deaths statewide increased by 333 to reach 3,842 in the past six months.
The Department of Public Health (DPH) report included the number of new cases in the last two weeks in its county reports.
Butt County saw an increase of 55 cases between July 27 and Aug. 3 for a total of 466 cases since reporting began. In the last two weeks, the county has had a total increase of 89 cases.
Butts County also recorded one new death in the past week. Butts County has had 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab continues to remain steady at 34 for the last eight weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
As of 3 p.m. on Aug 3, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County there have been a total of 7,032 confirmed cases, 189 deaths, and 608 hospitalizations:
♦ Henry: 3,019 confirmed, 42 deaths, 147 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 1,618 confirmed, 35 deaths, 188 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 868 confirmed, 39 deaths, 116 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 466 confirmed, 37 deaths, 41 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 428 confirmed, 23 deaths, 52 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 237 confirmed, 9 deaths, 27 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 270 confirmed, 3 deaths, 26 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 126 confirmed, 1 death, 11 hospitalizations
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
