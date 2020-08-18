Gov. Brian Kemp extended an executive order on Aug. 15 banning large gatherings and instructing older age groups and those with underlying health conditions to shelter in place until August 31.
The order also restricts local governments from issuing mask mandates on private property, but allows them to mandate masks on public property. This is the first time Governor Kemp has allowed any kind of mask ordinance.
“This Executive Order extends the shelter in place order for the medically fragile, continues the ban on large gatherings, and maintains health and safety protocols for Georgia businesses,” Kemp said in a press release. “This order also protects Georgia businesses from government overreach by restricting the application and enforcement of local masking requirements to public property. While I support local control, it must be properly balanced with property rights and personal freedoms.”
As of Aug. 17, Georgia had a total of 238,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since experiencing a near record high number of cases on Aug. 11, cases have been dropping steadily.
Deaths in the state have increased to 4,727, an increase of 370 deaths since last week’s report.
According to the Aug. 17 Department of Public Health report, confirmed cases in Butts County saw an increase of only 18 cases for the last week, bring the total since reporting began to 512 cases.
Butts County also recorded two new deaths in the past week. Butts County has now had 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
According to DPH, two deaths were recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation. This is the first time any deaths have been reported at the assisted living facility,
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab continues to remain steady at 34 for the last nine weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
As of 3 p.m. on Aug 17, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County, there have been a total of 8,712 confirmed cases, 242 deaths, and 679 hospitalizations:
♦ Henry: 3,786 confirmed, 59 deaths, 160 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 2,038 confirmed, 50 deaths, 205 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 1,039 confirmed, 43 deaths, 133 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 512 confirmed, 40 deaths, 45 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 505 confirmed, 30 deaths, 62 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 353 confirmed, 4 deaths, 31 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 296 confirmed, 14 deaths, 30 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 183 confirmed,2 deaths, 13 hospitalizations
COVID-19 testing sites
Georgia has opened a mega-testing site which has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Aug. 26. Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.
To register online and to make an appointment go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ There is no charge for testing.
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, will be offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday through the rest of August, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.