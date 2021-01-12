Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians for patience while waiting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Jan. 8, about 11,500 doses per day of the slow-arriving vaccine are being distributed to health-care workers, nursing homes and people aged 65 and older in some parts of the state.
At a news conference, Kemp said Georgia’s vaccine distribution program is “making steady progress” but is still constrained by the limited number of doses the state has received so far. He expects distribution “will be ramped up” in the coming weeks.
The governor said local health departments have been flooded with requests to book appointments after he and Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey broadened which Georgians can receive the vaccine last week to people 65 years of age and older, police and firefighters.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia continue to increase at record-breaking rates. Georgia set a new record in confirmed cases on Jan. 8 with 10,391 cases, according to the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) report on Jan. 11.
Deaths in the state saw an increase of 399 since last week’s report and now stands at 10,299.
Butts County increased its record high of confirmed new cases by one. Two weeks ago the county has a high of 137, and last week set a new high of 138 confirmed cases, bringing its total to 1,498 since the pandemic began.
Butts County’s death total increased by two to 49 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 26,524 confirmed cases, with 48.5% of them coming from Henry County.
Henry again this week saw the largest increase with 1,204 new cases and a total of 12,869 cases since the pandemic began. Newton had 403 new cases, Spalding had 192, Butts had 138, Monroe had 71, Jones had 89, Lamar had 93, and Jasper had 90 new cases.
There have been a total of 532 deaths in the eight-county area as of Jan. 11. The counties of Newton and Spalding each had 5 deaths last week, Henry had 4 deaths, Butts had 2 deaths, and Lamar had 1. The rates in Jasper, Jones, and Monroe remained the same.
♦ Henry: 12,869 confirmed, 149 deaths
♦ Newton: 5,274 confirmed, 125 deaths
♦ Spalding: 2,849 confirmed, 91 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,498 confirmed, 49 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,405 confirmed, 61 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,188 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Lamar: 963 confirmed, 28 deaths
♦ Jasper: 478 confirmed, 6 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.