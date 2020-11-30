Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the public health state of emergency through Jan. 8, 2021 and and renewed COVID-19 restrictions through Dec. 15. Kemp issued the orders on Nov. 30, with both orders taking effect Dec. 1.
He also included in the public health order changes that will allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending COVID-19 vaccine to health-care workers and nursing home residents, including in a drive-thru setting, and permitting any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for the requisite 15-minute window after receiving the vaccine.
Georgia is preparing to distribute the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to health-care workers and elderly residents by the second or third week of December, once federal officials approve the two vaccines from from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna for emergency use.
“Obviously, that timeline could change, but that is what we’re shooting for right now,” Kemp said at a meeting with local nursing home administrators.
“I’m confident that when the vaccine is authorized … that we will be ready to distribute that,” he added.
Between 30 million and 40 million vaccine doses could be available by January with emergency federal approval, said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University epidemiologist who has focused on the virus since its onset in March.
The general public should expect to have access to COVID-19 vaccines sometime between May and July of 2021, after officials have prioritized more vulnerable populations, he said.
“The most important thing is we need to allocate the vaccine in such a way that we rapidly bring down mortality and hospitalizations from this disease,” Del Rio said at a news conference Monday.
Positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have continued to rise in Georgia and officials and public-health experts worry a larger spike could come amid the winter holiday season.
Kemp urged citizens to keep up safe distancing, masking and hand-washing habits despite the temptation to let their guard down with vaccines on the horizon.
“We’ve got to remain vigilant and keep our foot on the gas,” Kemp said.
Statewide as of Nov. 30, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that the state had a total of 422,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Deaths in the state now stand at 8,778.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County have reached 892 cases since the start of the pandemic. Butts County's death total remains at 45 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 16,416 confirmed cases. There have been a total of 460 deaths in the eight-county area as of Nov. 30.
• Henry: 7,685 confirmed, 130 deaths
• Newton: 3,398 confirmed, 105 deaths
• Spalding: 1,939 confirmed, 73 deaths
• Monroe: 915 confirmed, 59 deaths
• Butts: 892 confirmed, 45 deaths
• Jones: 747 confirmed, 20 deaths
• Lamar: 554 confirmed, 23 deaths
• Jasper: 286 confirmed, 5 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health's daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
