As Georgia’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have dropped in each of the last six weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended several coronavirus restrictions through Sept 15.
His latest executive order on Aug. 31 continuess to ban gatherings of more than 50 people unless social distancing is in force, and it requires Georgians in long-term care facilities or those deemed “medically fragile” to shelter in place.
It also renews rules that allow local governments and school districts to impose mask requirements. To date, the city of Covington and the counties of Newton and Rockdale are among the local leaders who have imposed mask requirements for public spaces. The city of Conyers is encouraging residents to wear masks, but not requiring it.
The city of Jackson and Butts County are also encouraging citizens to wear masks, but neither has implemented an order requiring masks.
Statewide as of Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health (DPH) reported the state had a total of 283,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 12,728 cases from Aug. 31. Deaths in the state have increased to 6,037 an addition of 405 deaths since last week’s report.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County increased by 13 from last week, giving the county a total of 579 cases since the pandemic began. Butts County also had one more death reported this last week, for a total of 41.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab continues to remain steady at 34 for the last 11 weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Two deaths have been recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation.
As of 3 p.m. on Sept. 6, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County, there have been a total of 10,381 confirmed cases, and 316 deaths:
♦ Henry: 4,583 confirmed, 88 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,380 confirmed, 65 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,217 confirmed, 54 deaths
♦ Monroe: 610 confirmed, 43 deaths
♦ Butts: 579 confirmed, 41 deaths
♦ Jones: 486 confirmed, 4 deaths
♦ Lamar: 3332 confirmed, 17 deaths
♦ Jasper: 194 confirmed, 4 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Georgia has opened a mega-testing site which has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Sept. 11. Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.
To register online and to make an appointment go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ There is no charge for testing.
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, will be offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday through the rest of August, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.