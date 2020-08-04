BARNESVILLE — After spending the summer semester online and the majority of the employees working remotely, Gordon State College resumed normal operating hours Monday, Aug. 3 as the institution prepares for the first day of fall semester, which begins on Wednesday, Aug 12. Gordon also received additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) provided for The University System of Georgia (USG) to distribute to its 26 institutions ahead of this month’s return to on-campus instruction.
The GSC campus will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for regular business hours and strongly urges students and guests to make an appointment through the website (https://www.gordonstate.edu/departments). The Gordon campus will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to allow staff and faculty to participate in the fifth annual Student Success Summit. The in-service training will be held virtually this year. Regular hours will resume on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Gordon State will offer classes in three formats (in-person, hybrid or online). Employees and students received updated Return to Campus plans (https://www.gordonstate.edu/documents/covid/return-to-campus-guidev3-08032020.pdf) in an email Monday outlining protocols and procedures that will be followed to better prevent and mitigate the effects of COVD-19. The college has also provided a dedicated COVID-19 page (https://www.gordonstate.edu/corona-virus) on the website as well as a page for Frequently Asked Questions (https://www.gordonstate.edu/corona-virus/faq) as the health and well-being for Highlander Nation remains its top priority.
Gordon received the following additional PPE supplies from the USG and GEMA:
♦ Disposable 3-ply face masks: 8,000
♦ N-95 respirator masks: 500
♦ Gloves: 4,900
♦ Gowns: 500
♦ Face shields: 120
♦ No-Touch thermometers: 5
♦ Disinfectant solution: 150 gallons
♦ Disinfecting wipes: 15 cases
Gordon State College Director of Facilities Reggie Hamm and his team will disperse the PPE to various departments on campus.
“Our facilities team members have spent the summer implementing an enhanced cleaning schedule to disinfect the campus per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Hamm said. “The safety and concern of our faculty, staff and students is our priority. Gordon State College is thankful to receive additional personal protective equipment.”
To help practice The Healthy Highlander Way, the college has installed hand-sanitizing stations and self-check thermometers in each building and placed safety and social distancing signage as reminders throughout campus.
The system continues to follow public health guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As that guidance evolves, the system’s guidance will as well.
