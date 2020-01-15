Gordon State College (GSC) signed an agreement June 14 with Georgia College & State University (GCSU) that will allow for a transfer admission guarantee starting Spring 2020. The Highlander Pathways to Georgia College program participants will be identified as Georgia College & State University pathway students at Gordon State.
“The Highlander Pathway to Georgia College & State University Partnership is another demonstration of our commitment to the 'Power of We,'” said GSC President Kirk A. Nooks. “As talented students start their journey as a Highlander, they will complete their Associate degree before working toward the Baccalaureate as a Bobcat. We believe, as a result of this partnership, we will reach students from across several different regions.”
GCSU will share information on non-admitted freshmen with GSC following the GCSU’s admission decisions. GCSU will write a letter to non-admitted students whose files have been evaluated and have potential to be considered for transfer after 60 hours and encourage them to enroll at GSC and enter the Highlander Pathways to Georgia College program. Following successful completion of the student's studies at GSC and the awarding of an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science, a pathway back to Georgia College will be created to complete a bachelor’s degree.
“Georgia College is delighted to be partnering with Gordon State College," said GCSU President Steve Dorman. "The Highlander Pathways program is a great way to expand opportunities for students as they pursue their undergraduate degrees. We look forward to welcoming students from this program to our campus.”
“We are very excited about this partnership with Georgia College & State University," said GSC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. C. Jeffery Knighton. "The Highlander Pathways to Georgia College initiative will ensure that many students in our region receive an outstanding foundation at Gordon before completing their degrees at Georgia College, the liberal arts college of Georgia. Collaborations such as this one is vitally important for the continuous thriving of our communities.”
To qualify for the transfer admission guarantee and the Highlander Pathways to Georgia College Program, students must complete an intent to transfer form and have it signed by a GSC advisor by the application deadline and submit the undergraduate application for admission and application fee to GCSU. The application fee is only applicable if they have not already completed the application process at GCSU.
Applications should be completed during the last semester at GSC prior to completion of the associate degree and before the end of GCSU’s application filing deadline. Students will be required to complete an AA/AS degree at GSC which would be transferable to GCSU satisfying all areas of GSC's core curriculum; complete at least the last 30 of their 60 or more GCSU transferable semester credits at GSC and earn a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 in transferable course work.
GSC students who fulfill the criteria listed are guaranteed admission to GCSU but not necessarily admission to a specific major that may have enrollment limitations. The GCSU advising center at GSC will work with students to encourage participation in majors where there are current openings at GCSU.
