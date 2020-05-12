Gordon State College’s School of Nursing, Health and Natural Sciences has been named one of the top 5 best RN to BSN online nursing school program in Georgia by RegisteredNursing.org School of Nursing, Health and Natural Sciences. There are 20 colleges in Georgia that offer the program, and Gordon is ranked No. 4.
“The RN to BSN program at Gordon State College emphasizes professional development, research, health promotion, community health, and leadership,” the RegisteredNursing.org judges stated. “The program requires 122 semester hours of overall credit for degree completion — 31 of those credits should be comprised of upper division nursing courses taken at Gordon State College. With a combination of online and clinical experiences, full-time students can complete the curriculum in three semesters.”
Gordon started the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree in 1972 and added the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) program in 2010, which is fully online. The BSN pre-licensure program started in 2017 and the four-year degree includes more academic collaboration, community leadership and management emphasis.
Gordon’s nursing program is slated to graduate 33 students this semester and plans to admit a cohort of 40 in the fall semester for the Class of 2022 for the highly-competitive program. As the program grows, the number of applicants also increases. For this last application period, the program had 99 applications. Of those 99 applicants, 68 were eligible to sit for the Kaplan Nursing Admission Test and 55 students were ultimately reviewed for admission. The program was only able to accept 40 students based on accreditation limitations. The number of students admitted to the pre-licensure program will gradually increase every year.
The Top 5 Best Online RN to BSN Programs in Georgia are:
#1 — Georgia Southwestern State University, Americus
#2 — Columbus State University, Columbus
#3 — Clayton State University, Morrow
#4 — Gordon State College, Barnesville
#5 — Albany State University, Albany
“Current registered nurses (RNs) who want to earn a higher salary and assume more leadership and responsibility in their nursing roles are trending toward pursuing their baccalaureate degree via an RN to BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) bridge program, said Ashlee Burke, Outreach Coordinator for RegisteredNursing.org. “Georgia, in particular, is a great state in which to earn this degree, which caters to RNs who have completed an Associate Degree in Nursing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.