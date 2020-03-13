Per the direction from the University System of Georgia (USG), Gordon State College will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks starting March 16.
College administration takes very seriously the responsibility to make prudent and well-informed choices for the well-being of their campus communities and the public. They continue to prepare for all scenarios in this rapidly evolving situation.
All USG institutions have plans to ensure academic continuity as operations are impacted. The USG is providing regular updates to all institutions and the public at its website, https://www.usg.edu/coronavirus.
Today in consultation with the GSC Task Force and Cabinet, decisions have been made that will guide actions over the next couple of weeks.
1. Beginning Monday, March 16, Gordon State College will be open to the public in a limited capacity. Visitors to the campus will be greeted and served at the Student Services Center. There may be a delay in response time and they appreciate visitors' patience.
2. The Facilities team will continue to sanitize per CDC guidelines and deep clean campus buildings during the break.
3. Effective immediately, Gordon State College is postponing or cancelling on-campus or off-campus events between now and March 29. This includes recruitment events, tours, open house, student programs, advisory board meetings, reunions, concerts, performances, conferences, athletics, community education, competitions, club and social events. In addition, all GSC non-essential travel has been cancelled.
4. Timely and updated information will be provided as it becomes available to the GSC website in order to keep everyone informed with factual information. Please monitor frequently.
This is a significant challenge for the college, region and nation. This is also an opportunity to demonstrate “The Power of WE” and GSC's commitment to the campus community as everyone learns to adapt and support one another through these circumstances. GSC is an institution with a history of putting self aside and focusing on the common goal. Thanks for all everyone continues to do on behalf of GSC students and Highlander Nation.
