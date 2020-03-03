BARNESVILLE - Through the voices of ordinary people in early 20th century America, 'Our Town' is a timeless tale that reveals our society's fundamental struggles. First produced in 1938 as a rebellion against the saccharine, showy productions of the time, 'Our Town" will be presented by the Gordon State College Fine and Performing Arts on March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 6:30 p.m.
The play is commonly known for the splendor of living versus the yearning for those we love and lose and the humble sojourn of daily life versus the pure mystery of the hereafter.
“It's wooed audiences with its promises of authenticity and satisfied attendees with its refreshing candor,” said Assistant Professor of Theatre and director of the play, Lisa Cesnik Ferguson. “It does the same today. The play is also audacious – it interrupts scenes with a narrator who introduces himself as the “Stage Manager” interacting with both the audience and the characters and breaking the fourth wall. The characters are elegant in their fallibility and we journey with them through daily life, love, marriage and eternity.”
Admission to 'Our Town' is free for faculty, staff and students with proper Gordon State College ID cards. Pricing for general admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and $5 for children 18-years old or younger. Groups of 10 or more people will also be sold tickets at $5 each for the event.
Prior to the Thursday’s performance, GSC’s Fine and Performing Arts Department will offer a special Dinner and Show ticket combination with Campus Dining in the Highlander Dining Hall inside the Student Center. Dinner will be from 4-6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The price for the combination ticket to attend the all-you-care-to-eat dinner and the performance will cost $19.31 for adults and $14.31 for children 12 and under. Gordon students may use a meal swipe or Gordon Bucks for the dinner.
The mission of Gordon State College's programs in fine and performing arts is to celebrate the diverse expression of human emotion, thought, imagination, creativity and discovery by improving each student’s foundation in performance in the visual arts, music and theatre.
Contributions to support the GSC Fine and Performing Arts and ticket purchases can be made securely online through the Give tab at the top of the Gordon State College website: www.gordonstate.edu or mailed to Gordon State College, Office of Advancement, External Relations and Marketing, 419 College Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204.
