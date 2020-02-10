BARNESVILLE - Gordon State College will host an inaugural Legacy Lecture Feb. 16 aimed at bringing the community together for an evening of music and a short talk on leaving a lasting legacy.
The speaker will be Dr. Benny Tate, senior pastor of Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia and the music will be provided by the Pine Forge Academy Choir. The Legacy Lecture is a free event held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; this event is open to the public.
“This concert will be an opportunity for our campus and community to join for an evening of music and reflection,” said President Kirk A. Nooks.
Tate has served for over 30 years as the senior pastor of Rock Springs Church. The church has grown from 60 in attendance to more than 6,000 under his leadership and has six campuses.
This is the second year Pine Forge Academy Choir from Pine Forge, Penn. has performed at GSC. The 50-voice choir has shared their musical gift around the nation and are currently preparing to produce an album this spring. The group of vocally diverse, talented, and dedicated youth is noted for its full, rich, and powerful harmonious quality as heard through its spirituals, gospels, anthems and classical repertoire.
