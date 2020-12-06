BARNESVILLE – The Gordon State College Foundation recently approved an allocation of funding to support priorities of the College’s Strategic Plan during a meeting of the foundation’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 17.
Submitted as a recommendation by the Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee and subsequently approved unanimously by the entire Board, the GSC Foundation will provide a one-time $100,000 grant to Gordon State College as a strategic investment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included support for scholarships, the performing arts and athletics.
A critical central building block of the grant was the $50,000 allocation to fully endow the Highlander GAP Scholarship Grant Fund. During last year, 39 students received support from this type of funding.
“The year 2020 has been an extraordinary year and extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” said Derrick Lewis, chair of the GSC Foundation Board of Trustees. “I’m so proud that we have the financial stability to help further the mission of the foundation and strategic plan of supporting the students of Gordon State College during times of need.”
GSC is in the second year of a five-year strategic plan – Building the Power of WE! – and this generous support of the GSC Foundation will enhance the mission of the college by providing students with the necessary resources to continue their dreams and goals of achieving a college education.
“The Gordon State College Foundation Board has taken another symbolic step in acknowledging their desire to see the institution as a catalyst for exceptional and accessible education,” said Dr. Kirk A. Nooks, GSC President. “Our students, faculty and staff are grateful for this level of support.”
“We are extremely grateful for the support that the Gordon State College Foundation has provided for the strategic priorities at Gordon State College,” said Montrese Adger-Fuller, Executive Director of the GSC Foundation and Vice President of Advancement, External Relations and Marketing. “This level of support will make such a difference during these unprecedented times.”
GSC offers 11 four-year degrees and 16 associate-level degrees, which includes multiple baccalaureate pathways for students. With an enrollment of over 3,000 students, GSC offers an intimate academic setting in state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.
Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia with a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and service.
