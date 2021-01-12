BARNESVILLE – After consultation and approval from the University System of Georgia (USG), Gordon State College will adjust the start of spring semester classes to Monday, Jan. 25.
Originally set for a Wednesday, Jan. 13 date to begin classes, GSC will begin classes on Jan. 25, with move-in to residence dorms set for Sunday, Jan. 24. With the streamlined approach to the spring semester, classes would end on Monday, May 3, and still maintain the appropriate level of contact hours (i.e., instructional minutes per credit hour) as identified by the USG and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“After careful and thoughtful consideration of our campus community, we view this decision as the right move to take for the continued health and wellbeing of Highlander Nation,” said Dr. Kirk A. Nooks, president of GSC. “In light of the current national, regional and local public health situation, we remain committed to a spring semester that can start and end successfully.”
By delaying the start of spring classes by approximately two weeks, GSC will use the time to gather additional data on the health status of the Highlander Nation population following the holiday break, including the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday break of Jan. 16-18.
One priority given to this revised approach will be to conduct class sessions during the previously scheduled spring break, which was set for March 15-19, as well as adding a maximum of two asynchronous class meetings (depending on the class schedule).
“While I am excited to be back to campus, I want us to do our part to ensure a safe return to campus,” said Ruben Raymond, president of the GSC Student Government Association. “This delayed start will allow two additional weeks for students to stay home and prepare for the semester.”
Since the return to campus on Jan. 4 following the holiday break, Gordon State College has continued to monitor the case numbers related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, a number of regional school districts and other institutions have made similar decisions to alter the start of the semester.
