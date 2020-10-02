BARNESVILLE – It’s been just over six months since the last Gordon State College athletics team was in action in mid-March and then COVID-19 brought sports around the world to a sudden stop. But the return of students to the GSC campus for the fall semester also signaled a return of Highlanders’ Athletics as all four intercollegiate sports kicked off their fall practice and scrimmage seasons.
As a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), GSC learned along with all members of the NJCAA on July 13 that fall and winter sports would be moving their regular seasons to the spring and the fall term would be utilized for practices and scrimmages.
After GSC kicked off the 2020-2021 academic year with the beginning of classes on August 12, the sports of baseball, men’s basketball, women’s soccer and softball have begun their respective fall season and welcomed new Highlanders to their rosters.
On the baseball diamond, head coach Kent Rollins comes to Highlander Nation from Murray State University (Ky.) where he served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Racers for the past two seasons. Rollins was also an assistant coach at Georgia College for two years when the Bobcats claimed a pair of Peach Belt Conference tournament championships and the 2018 regular-season title.
Ally Hattermann is back for her 21st season as the head coach of GSC Softball and also taken over the duties of Assistant Athletics Director for Scholarships and Eligibility.
Bruce Capers returns for his eighth season as the head coach of GSC Men’s Basketball and added the role of Assistant Athletics Director for Events and Game Day Operations.
Scott Henderson, who first came to GSC in 2002, enters his seventh season as the head coach of GSC Women’s Soccer after leading the Highlanders to the 2019 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles.
