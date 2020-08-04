BARNESVILLE – Gordon State College Athletics continued to garner honors following the 2019-2020 academic year as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced its Academic Teams-of-the-Year and Individuals-of-the-Year earlier this month.
Despite having their seasons cut short in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon State’s softball team and baseball team earned NJCAA Team-of-the-Year honors as both programs finished strong in the classroom.
GSC Softball earned with a team grade-point-average of 3.49 while GSC Baseball posted a team GPA of 3.09. Mallory Watson of Jackson was one of two Lady Highlanders named to the Softball First Team.
GSC Athletics was also well-represented by all four varsity sports as 20 Highlanders were recognized as NJCAA Academic Individuals-of-the-Year.
Here’s a breakdown of those honors (1st Team – 4.00 GPA, 2nd Team – 3.80-3.99 GPA and 3rd Team – 3.60-3.79 GPA):
Baseball
♦ 2nd Team
Joey Gill, Canton, Ga. (Creekview HS)
Sam Kuchinski, Powder Springs, Ga. (Harrison HS)
Davis Swenson, Toccoa, Ga. (Stephens Co. HS)
Trey Felt, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian School)
♦ 3rd Team
Jesse Sherrill, Pensacola, Fla. (Tate HS)
Clifton Olmstead, Macon, Ga. (Stratford Academy)
Alex Kite, Lizella, Ga. (Mary Persons HS)
Dylan High, Carrollton, Ga. (Central Carroll HS)
Adam Alicea-Brooks, Fairburn, Ga. (Collins Hill HS)
Men’s Basketball
♦ 1st Team
JT Mumber, Rome, Ga. (Darlington School)
♦ 2nd Team
Caleb Towns, Loganville, Ga. (Loganville Christian Academy)
Women’s Soccer
♦ 2nd Team
Ashley Hendrix, Griffin, Ga. (Homeschool)
Softball
♦ 1st Team
Madison Powell, Roberta, Ga. (Taylor Co. HS)
Mallory Watson, Jackson, Ga. (Jackson HS)
♦ 2nd Team
Taylor McClendon, McDonough, Ga. (Ola HS)
Mary-Masdon McCrary, Thomaston, Ga. (Upson-Lee HS)
Bailey Odom, Danville, Ga. (Bleckley Co. HS)
Claire Williams, Conyers, Ga. (Heritage HS)
♦ 3rd Team
Savannah Cook, Buchanan, Ga. (Carrollton HS)
Sammie Cotton, Columbus, Ga. (Northside HS)
The Gordon State College Department of Athletics is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA). Gordon State College competes in NJCAA Division I in the sports of Women’s Soccer (Fall), Men’s Basketball (Fall/Spring), Softball (Spring) and Baseball (Spring).
