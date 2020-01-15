The Gordon State College (GSC) men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak Jan. 8 with a 74-62 win over Southern Crescent Technical College The Highlanders put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a convincing 76-52 victory over East Georgia State College (EGSC) on Saturday afternoon at the GSC Student Activity and Recreation Center.
Against Southern Crescent, sophomore Tristan Harper (Columbus/Columbus HS) led the way for GSC with 23 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Sophomore Nate Lee (Sharpsburg/Northgate HS) added 20 points for the Highlanders, who took a 40-35 halftime lead and eventually secured the 12-point road win over the Tigers (7-9, 0-2).
GSC improved to 4-10 overall and 2-2 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA Region 17) with the win over East Georgia. They held a 36-35 lead at halftime and then outscored EGSC 40-17 in the second half to pull away for the 24-point triumph.
Gordon put five players in double-figures, led by a game-high 20 points from sophomore Eleik Bowles (Savannah/Sol C. Johnson HS). Bowles went 9 of 12 from the field and connected on both free throws.
Harper had 12 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore J.T. Mumber (Rome/Darlington School) had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders. Lee also had 12 points for GSC while sophomore Caleb Towns (Loganville/Loganville Christian Academy) added six points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders.
Maliek Sadler led EGSC (3-10, 0-4) with 19 points.
GSC is back in action on Wednesday as Central Georgia Technical College (9-8, 2-1) comes to Barnesville for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
