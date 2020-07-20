BARNESVILLE – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced a list July 13 of “close-contact” fall sports which have been pushed to the spring semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including women’s soccer for Gordon State College.
GSC women’s soccer will be moved from an August-October regular season to March-May 2021 with a 14-game schedule limitation instead of the traditional slate of more than 20 games.
Included in the updated plan of action, the GSC men’s basketball season has also shifted from a November start to January.
Gordon baseball and softball fall schedules are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages between Sept. 5 to Nov. 15 with the regular season starting in January.
All coaches and athletes will adhere to the NJCAA safety protocol regulations for recruiting, practicing and playing games which include temperature checks, limited facility access as deemed appropriate, limited contact when possible, social distancing when possible and encouraging fans, staff and other event attendees to wear face coverings, to name a few.
“Our chief concern is always going to be the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and the fans who come out to watch the Highlanders,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs John Head. “I know this was a difficult decision for the NJCAA to make, and I want to applaud their courage to be among the first to take this step. This plan of action allows our teams to continue strength and conditioning training, practicing and scrimmages, and this will allow them to enter the spring semester ready for competition.”
GSC Athletics Director and Development Officer Steve Argo echoed Head’s comments and added, “I want to commend Dr. Christopher Parker, president and chief executive officer of the NJCAA), the staff at the NJCAA office in Charlotte, the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council, and the NJCAA Board of Regents for their time and effort to put together the plan of action to conduct intercollegiate athletics during the 2020-21 academic year.”
With the latest plan, the Highlanders soccer team is permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within the Aug. 15 to Nov. 15 timeline. The team is also allowed four scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two scrimmages allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage is limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Soccer season practices will be permitted to begin starting March 15, 2021 with competition for the championship to be permitted to begin starting April 2. All regular season, region and district competition is to be completed by May 24 with the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championships beginning June 2.
For basketball, the NJCAA will permit 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within Sept. 15 to Dec. 15 for basketball. Five scrimmage dates total for the year, with a maximum of two scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Basketball practice will be permitted to start Jan. 11. Competition will be permitted to begin starting Jan. 22 with a maximum of 22 games. All regular season, region and district championship competition is expected to be completed by Apr. 10 with the basketball championships beginning Apr. 19.
The NJCAA declared a maximum of 15 scrimmages for fall practice season for baseball and a maximum of seven scrimmage dates against outside competition for softball. Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 10 for both baseball and softball with competition expected to begin January 22.
Baseball’s schedule will include a maximum of 56 games, not dates, against outside competition while softball will include a maximum of 30 dates. All regular season, region and district competition is to be completed by May 19 for softball and May 23 for baseball.
The NJCAA Division I Softball Championship is scheduled to start May 25 with baseball’s World Series scheduled to begin May 29.
All championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability. For full NJCAA Updated Plan of Action, visit: https://www.njcaa.org/COVID19
[Photo – Autume Maxwell, GSC Women’s Soccer / Rising Sophomore / Ocala, Fla. – Forest HS]
