BARNESVILLE - Nate Lee scored 15 points and Eleik Bowles added 13 as Gordon State College (GSC) came from behind to down Southern Crescent Tech 58-56 in front of a lively Homecoming crowd at the Student Activity & Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon.
GSC, which improved to 8-13 overall and 6-5 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA Region 17), trailed 32-25 at halftime before rallying to pull out its third victory in the last four outings.
GSC played its 14th game decided by seven points or less this season and its seventh straight contest decided by five points or less.
Shamarie Mcleod also found double-digits for GSC with 10 points. Caleb Towns led the way for the Highlanders on the boards with six rebounds.
GSC was only 5 of 12 on free throws in the contest, but hit just enough down the stretch to secure the win.
Tarique Gray led SCTC (7-17, 0-11) with a game-high 16 points.
GSC, which completed its five-game home stand with a 3-2 mark, is on the road Wednesday night for the first time since Jan. 18 when the Highlanders travel to Swainsboro to take on East Georgia State College at 7:30 p.m.
GSC defeated EGSC 76-52 on January 11 in Barnesville.
The Gordon State College Department of Athletics is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA). Gordon State College competes in NJCAA Division I in the sports of Women's Soccer (Fall), Men's Basketball (Fall/Spring), Softball (Spring) and Baseball (Spring).
