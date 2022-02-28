Jackson’s own Gold Lion Farm was recently featured on ‘A Fork in the Road,’ a Georgia Public Broadcasting television show that features Georgia farmers, retailers, artisans and chefs who participate in the state’s Georgia Grown program.
Georgia Grown members are certified as local producers by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Gold Lion Farm was featured on Farm to Fork in January and the episode can be viewed at https://www.gpb.org/television/show/fork-in-the-road/season/2/the-family-farms.
The show profiles shop co-owners Hannah and Cameron Thompson, and their farm critters, Poppy the pig and a chicken named Pearl.
“We’ve been big time fans of David Zelski on PBS’s ‘Georgia Traveler.’ When David, now host of ‘A Fork in the Road,’ reached out to us to be on the show, we were thrilled and suggested we have our farm suppliers on the show, Oliver Farm located in Pitts,” Hannah said. “We use their sunflower oil in all of our bath products.”
On the episode, which was filmed in July 2021, Hannah tells the story of the moment she decided to begin creating specialty bath products from Georgia commodities.
“I was in the shower and I looked at my inexpensive body wash and noticed I didn’t understand any of the ingredients on the label. So, I wrote out all of the ingredients and spent a day and a half researching them,” she said. “I discovered those were not the safest ingredients for my skin.”
That was how Gold Lion Farm soaps began.
“I looked up recipes for soap and I found egg soap,” Hannah said. “It’s all natural and I cured it for about 4 weeks. It was the most gentle and pleasant soap. My family began using it and I gave it as gifts and my friends raved about it. They told me I should start selling it.”
Hannah describes her egg soap as “old fashioned and gentle,” and it’s made from Pearl’s eggs. “The most beautiful blue eggs you’ve ever seen.”
Gold Lion Farms now offers a line of soaps that represent different regions of Georgia: They use goat milk from the heart of Georgia, honey from Georgia farms and Georgia peaches from Pearson’s Peaches.
‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ contains honey and goat milk from Georgia farms. ‘The Hike of Track Rock Gap Mountain’ includes ingredients from the Georgia mountains. And, the ‘Sail of Frederica River’ uses products from Georgia’s pristine coast, like ground oysters.
In addition to its own products, Gold Lion Farm sells hand-crafted products from numerous local artists such a Mulberry Cottage, Mae’s Clay, Katherine Allen, Pulp Hot Sauce, Rachael Forehand, and Clem & us. And, the store offers classes on a variety of topics like candle making, painting and syrup making.
The Thompsons bought their acre and a half organic flower farm in Jackson two years ago and that’s where Gold Lion Farm was born.
“On the first day of moving here, we opted to garden instead of unpacking moving boxes,” Hannah said. “In the first scoop of soil, planting peppers, we found a large gold lion man’s ring, 14 inches underground. We named our farm after that miraculous finding - a sure sign of luck.”
Originally from Atlanta, the Thompsons moved to Jackson to follow their dream of living in a small town. They wanted to take a slower pace, enjoy more community events and work a huge garden. They now have that with their organic flower farm.
“We had grown accustomed to the hustle and bustle of city life,” Hannah said. “Working in the corporate food industry, we had made relationships with many of our farm suppliers who enjoy the ‘Joie de vivre,’ the joy of life. We wanted that for ourselves.”
At the time of the filming last July, Hannah’s husband Cameron was the culinary director for Farm Burger, a grassfed burger restaurant with seven locations in the Atlanta area plus one in Athens, as well as restaurants in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee. But Cameron has since quit Farm Burger and is now full-time with Gold Lion Farm as its production manager.
Hannah says residents of Jackson and Butts County have been incredibly receptive.
“From the start, our sold-out workshops were incredibly well attended; we even have waiting lists,” Hannah said. “Between social media shares, folks bringing in their out-of-town guests to visit and shop, and shopping here for their day-to-day bath and body care, we are thrilled with the reception of Jackson has given us.”
Gold Lion Farm’s store front opened in October 2021 and is located at 14 N. Mulberry Street on the square in Jackson. Gold Lion Farm products can also be bought online and in farm retail stores across Georgia like Striplings, The Salt Table, The Spruill Gallery, and many more. Gold Lion Farm is open Tuesday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 :30 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. For more on the classes they offer, check out their website at www.goldlionfarm.com.
