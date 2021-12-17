Gold LIon.jpg

The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 23 for Gold Lion Farm Bath and Body Care, located at 10 N. Mulberry Street, on the Square in Jackson.  Come see Hannah Thompson for some bath and body care products and holiday gifts, including hand-painted ornaments.  Here is the link to their website:  https://goldlionfarm.com/

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

