CityofCivililty(1).jpeg

Jackson City Councilman Theodore Patterson is shown with the city’s City of Civility award. The Georgia Municipal Association presents the award to cities that model open, free and vigorous debate while maintaining the highest standards of civility, honesty, and mutual respect not only with each other but with those they serve.

 Photo courtesy City of Jackson

The city of Jackson was one of 77 cities to receive the City of Civility designation during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention awards luncheon. The convention was held in Savannah, June 23-27.

The EMBRACE Civility initiative was established by GMA in 2023 to encourage municipal elected officials to acknowledge their responsibility in modeling open, free and vigorous debate while maintaining the highest standards of civility, honesty and mutual respect not only with each other but with those they serve.

