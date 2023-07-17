The city of Jackson was one of 77 cities to receive the City of Civility designation during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention awards luncheon. The convention was held in Savannah, June 23-27.
The EMBRACE Civility initiative was established by GMA in 2023 to encourage municipal elected officials to acknowledge their responsibility in modeling open, free and vigorous debate while maintaining the highest standards of civility, honesty and mutual respect not only with each other but with those they serve.
To become a City of Civility, the city must adopt a civility resolution that meets the recommendations approved by the GMA board of directors, agree to the civility pledge and practice the nine pillars of civility.
The following cities also received the designation: Acworth, Adel, Alapaha, Albany, Athens,Barnesville, Brookhaven, Brunswick, Butler, Byron, Canton, Chamblee, Clarkston, Clayton, College Park, Conyers, Coolidge, Cordele, Cornelia, Covington, Dallas, Demorest, Dillard, Donalsonville, Doraville, Douglasville, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Folkston, Forsyth, Franklin, Geneva, Good Hope, Grantville, Grovetown, Hampton, Hapeville, Hiawassee, Hinesville, Hiram, Lawrenceville, Lenox, Lovejoy, Madison, McDonough, McRae-Helena, Metter, Monticello, Nashville, Peachtree City, Peachtree Corners, Perry, Pine Mountain, Port Wentworth, Powder Springs, Quitman, Riceboro, Rincon, Santa Claus, Savannah, South Fulton, St. Marys, Statesboro, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Tifton, Toomsboro, Union City, Valdosta, Warner Robins, Watkinsville, Waverly Hall and Young Harris.
At this year’s convention, Jackson officials learned about best practices in municipal government, sharpened their leadership skills, helped shape GMA’s legislative policies and built relationships with other cities’ leaders through networking opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.