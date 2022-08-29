BARNESVILLE — Court Appointed Special Advocates for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, which includes Butts County, will benefit from a Glamping and Vintage Camper Tour to be held as part of Barnesville Buggy Days.
The benefit, sponsored by Sisters on the Fly and Bunn Ranch, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bunn Ranch, 410 Community House Road, Barnesville, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
The Glamping and Vintage Camper Tour will feature about 20 “glampers” from Sisters on the Fly on display for touring.
“The Sisters on the Fly are a bunch of talented women who have used their creativity to decorate their campers in ways that I never imagined,” said Mary Ann Leverett, Towaliga CASA director.
Tickets for the tour are $5 and provide one entry into the door prize drawing to be held at the tour site at noon. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets are available for purchase at two locations in Barnesville:
Taylor & Main —Antiques, Gifts & More, Main Street, Barnesville, and Towaliga CASA, 101 Commerce Place, Suite 3, Barnesville. Tickets can also be purchased on site the day of the event.
Proceeds from the tour will go to Towaliga CASA for use in recruiting, training and supervising volunteers. Towaliga CASA is a non-profit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to advocate for children of Lamar and Butts counties who have been abused or neglected. CASA volunteers receive 30 hours of training before being sworn in by the Juvenile Court judge and assigned a case. CASAs are volunteer guardians ad litem who advocate for the best interests of the children they serve.
CASA volunteer Debbie Smoot is a member of Sisters on the Fly, along with Paulette Bunn and Beth Aiken, all of Barnesville. Sisters on the Fly is the largest women’s organization in the U.S. with a focus on outdoor recreation.
Sisters on the Fly, an outdoor adventure group for women, started in 1999 with sisters enjoying fly fishing in Montana. They decided to share their good times by inviting their girlfriends to join them. Since then, activities have expanded to include a wide variety of outdoor activities, and there are now over 8,000 members.
