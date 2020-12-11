It’s that wonderful time of year for finding a forever home for a feline! Have you been thinking about adding that special little furry someone to your life for those cold days and nights ahead? If that furry someone is a cat or kitten, then now is the purrrrfect time to find just the right one!
Butts County Animal Control and Klassy Kats of Butts County are holding a special adoption event for these sweet and cuddly cats and kittens on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 158 Bibb Station Road in Jackson. Santa will also be joining you from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be goodie bags, warm beverages, and cookies while supplies last. Bring your camera, and snap a picture of your new furry friend with Santa!
All adoptable cats and kittens at this event will come fully vetted for an adoption fee of only $40, a value of over $100! Fully vetted cats have already been spayed, or neutered, combo tested (negative), all vaccines current, including rabies, de-flead and de-wormed! Some have also been microchipped. Not a better adoption event can be found!
Everyone will be practicing social distancing, and masks are mandatory! The shelter will provide hand sanitizer before entering the facility, and gloves will be offered to those who choose to wear them.
Be sure to watch for updates on Butts County Animal Control Facebook pages! There will be volunteers on hand to introduce you to the wide variety of cats and kittens, in many shapes, sizes, ages, colors, and personalities. Let them help you find your purrrrfect friendly and fixed feline! You won’t find a better deal, on the sweetest kitties ever!
The special adoption event is the latest effort of the volunteers of Klassy Kats of Butts County, who are doing their best to find homes for the large number of stray felines in the county. Juliann Price is one of the volunteers and said the county animal shelter has been pretty much at capacity since June.
The volunteers have being doing a lot of work to get the cats checked out, spayed or neutered, and ready for adoption.
"We bring in cats and put them up," she said. "We have a free roaming room, and once the cats are neutered and tested for feline leukemia and get their rabies vaccine, then we give them a little bit of freedom in the free roaming room. They're not in a cage. They're in a room with other cats in hopes that it will make them a little bit easier to adopt."
Klassy Kats has three types of cats available for adoption: Those that have been spayed or neutered, those awaiting fixing, and fixed semi-feral cats. The adoption fee is just $40 for a cat that has been spayed or neutered. Price said that is well below the fees charged elsewhere because Klassy Kats does their best to have the cats fixed before they find their forever homes.
"We've been able to fix a lot of cats, including kittens as young as three and a half months old, hoping that would entice people more to come in," Price said. "They still only pay at $40 adoption fee. If you get one out of here, they've already been fixed, tested, given rabies shot, and dewormed. If they are fixed, some of them actually are microchipped, because some vets put in the microchips when they fix them. If they had gone to the vet, they'd be paying $200-$300."
They do have cats waiting to be fixed that can be adopted, but the adoptee must have them fixed within a certain time period.
"If you adopt a cat that is not fixed, you basically have 30 days to get them fixed, dependent on their age," Price said. "Different veterinarians have different requirements for age. Some vets will fix them as little as two pounds (3-4 months old), other vets want to wait until they're six or nine months. So it is based on their age if they are a kitten. If they are an adult, you have 30 days. Then you have to bring in proof that they have gotten them fixed.
"The other thing we do is sometimes we get cats in that are not totally feral, but not necessarily the kind of cat we want to adopt out to a family," she added. "But we've put it out that if you have a barn and you need a mouser, we have fixed feral cats ready to do the job."
Besides special adoption events like the one on Dec. 19, currently the best ways to contact Klassy Kats is through private messaging on Facebook. Price said when contacted, one of the volunteers will set up a time to meet with potential adoptees at the animal shelter.
"There are two Facebook pages that we monitor," Price said. "One is the Butts County Animal Control Facebook page. We do share that with Butts Mutts. If someone will leave us their name and number, we'll call them back.
"Initially when Winging Cat Rescue started helping us, they created a Facebook page called Cats of Butts County. It is their Facebook page, but we do monitor it, so people can private message us there, too."
