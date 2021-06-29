Girls of all ages up through middle school turned out last week for a softball camp at Daughtry Park taught by Henderson Middle School Softball Coach Blake Ash and volunteer assistants.
“We’re just trying to give the young ones out here, as well as the middle school kids, an opportunity to come out here and get better while they enjoy themselves,” Ash said. “They’ll learn a little bit about the game of softball and get better during the week.
“This is about us trying to teach them the game of softball and develop them as well. We have our younger kids learning the game, and our older kids developing their skills to get better as they go onto the middle school level.”
