The Jackson Red Devils want their fans to be out in force and decked out for Jackson's biggest rivalry game of the year Friday night, Nov. 13, against the Mary Persons Bulldogs. It is also Homecoming for the Red Devils.
Fans can order their Backyard Brawl 2020 shirts through Tuesday, Nov. 10 and the shirts will be ready to pick up on Thursday and Friday at Jackson High School.
To go to the online form to order your shirts, go to https://bit.ly/2U9PicN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.