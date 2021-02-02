Georgians are being urged to following pandemic safety measures of wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing even more so than before after 19 cases of a highly contagious COVID-19 variant originating in Europe have been identified in metro Atlanta.
Early studies suggest the COVID-19 variant is “significantly more contagious” than the original coronavirus strain, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), with state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey stating the new COVID-19 variant now spreading in Georgia will likely become the “dominant strain” of coronavirus in the U.S. by March after originating in the United Kingdom. Georgia is among 30 states reporting cases of the variant so far.
The 19 cases in Georgia have been reported in Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, Cherokee, Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties. It has infected Georgians from ages 15 to 61, DPH said in a news release.
“We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life,” said Toomey.
COVID-19 vaccines are moving forward as vaccine supplies become available. Those in Butts County included in the 1A expansion which includes all first responders, those 65 and older and the caregivers of those 65 and older can call the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180 to make an appointment to receive the vaccines. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
Even as the variant strain is beginning to show up, the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia are continuing on a downward trend. According to the DPH report on Feb. 1, Georgia now has had 752,440 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. That’s an increase of 30,386 since last week’s report, but a decrease in total cases from previous weeks.
Deaths in the state saw an increase of 759 since last week’s report and now stands at 12,613.
Butts County increased its number of confirmed new cases by 87, with a current total of 1,789 cases. But the county’s death total increased by four from last week to 59 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 1, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 31,620 confirmed cases. There have been a total of 667 deaths in the eight-county area as of Feb. 1.
♦ Henry: 15,500 confirmed, 200 deaths
♦ Newton: 6,288 confirmed, 153 deaths
♦ Spalding: 3,311 confirmed, 107 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,789 confirmed, 59 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,628 confirmed, 73 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,385 confirmed, 29 deaths
♦ Lamar: 1,149 confirmed, 33 deaths
♦ Jasper: 570 confirmed, 13 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
