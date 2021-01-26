State officials are waiting to hear if the Biden administration will be sending more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Georgia.
More than 550,000 doses have been given to Georgia nursing homes, hospitals and people at least 65-years-old as of Jan. 21, marking roughly half of the vaccines Georgia has received so far, said state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. Approximately two million Georgians are eligible for the vaccine and will need two doses each.
Gov. Brian Kemp said officials will move “as quickly as we can” to distribute vaccines if Georgia’s current allotment of 120,000 doses per week increases with the new president.
The number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia are starting to see a downward trend as the year moves further away from the Chrismas/New Year holiday period. Georgia now has had 722,062 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) report on Jan. 25. That’s an increase of 37,299 since last week’s report, but a decrease in total cases from previous weeks.
Deaths in the state saw an increase of 759 since last week’s report and now stands at 11,854. That is also a decrease of 55 deaths from the Jan. 18 report.
Butts County increased its number of confirmed new cases by 82, down from 122 last week, with a current total of 1,702 cases. But the county’s death total increased by four from last week to 55 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 30,174 confirmed cases, with 48.8% of them coming from Henry County. There have been a total of 622 deaths in the eight-county area as of Jan. 25.
♦ Henry: 14,742 confirmed, 180 deaths
♦ Newton: 5,994 confirmed, 147 deaths
♦ Spalding: 3,188 confirmed, 103 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,702 confirmed, 55 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,565 confirmed, 71 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,331 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Lamar: 1,104 confirmed, 32 deaths
♦ Jasper: 548 confirmed, 11 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
