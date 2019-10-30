The Georgia Supreme Court has temporarily halted the scheduled execution of Ray Jefferson Cromartie, who was set to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison outside Jackson.
In the order, a copy of which was posted by the Death Penalty Information Center, justices said the execution order may be void because it was filed by a lower court while a pending appeal rested in the state Supreme Court. "[I]n this case, it appears that the pending execution order may be void because it was filed by the trial court while relevant jurisdiction rested in this Court through supersedeas based on the pendency in this Court of the application for discretionary appeal in Cromartie v. State ...," the order states.
Cromartie was convicted in 1997 on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in two separate shootings.
According to a Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case, Cromartie shot Dan Wilson in the face at the Madison Street Deli in Thomasville April 7, 1994, before unsuccessfully trying to rob the cash register. Though his carotid artery was severed in the shooting, Wilson, who was washing dishes when he was shot, survived.
Three days later, on April 10, 1994, Cromartie and another man, Corey Clark, robbed a Junior Food Store of two 12-packs of Budweiser after Cromartie shot store clerk Richard Slysz twice in the head, killing him. According to the summary, Cromartie and Clark tried unsuccessfully to open the cash register before stealing the beer, one container of which broke open and spilled onto the ground as they fled.
Attorneys were given until 8 a.m. Monday to file additional briefs in the case with the state Supreme Court.