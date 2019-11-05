The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to halt the execution of condemned inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie, who is scheduled to be executed Nov. 13.
The state Supreme Court last week ordered a temporary stay of execution that spared him a lethal injection originally set for Oct. 30.
The Georgia Department of Corrections has since rescheduled the execution for 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the state prison outside Jackson.
Cromartie was convicted in 1997 on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in two separate shootings.
According to a Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case, Cromartie shot Dan Wilson in the face at the Madison Street Deli in Thomasville April 7, 1994, before unsuccessfully trying to rob the cash register. Though his carotid artery was severed in the shooting, Wilson, who was washing dishes when he was shot, survived.
Three days later, on April 10, 1994, Cromartie and another man, Corey Clark, robbed a Junior Food Store of two 12-packs of Budweiser after Cromartie shot store clerk Richard Slysz twice in the head, killing him. According to the summary, Cromartie and Clark tried unsuccessfully to open the cash register before stealing the beer, one container of which broke open and spilled onto the ground as they fled.