The Butts County Retired Educators Association and Butts County Republican Party will host a meeting featuring Georgia State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at Hunter’s Restaurant.
Woods was elected state school superintendent in 2014. He was reelected in 2018, defeating Democratic opponent Otha Thornton with just over 53% of the vote.
Woods was born into a military family in Florida and lived in three other states before moving to Georgia. He graduated from Fitzgerald High School, and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Kennesaw State University and a Master’s Degree from Valdosta State University.
His career in education has spanned more than 25 years, including 14 in the classroom as a high school teacher. He spent an additional eight years working as a school administrator, in positions such as assistant principal and alternative school director. Woods also worked as a purchasing agent for a multi-national laser company and has been a small business owner.
He and his wife Lisha, a retired 30-year educator, are long-time residents of Tifton and have been married for 27 years.
For more information on the Oct. 7 meeting, text or call 478-494-0094 or 470-771-9069.
