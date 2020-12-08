Georgia reached a record number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 4, according to the Dec. 6 report of the Department of Public Health (DPH). On Dec. 4 a total of 5,107 confirmed cases were reported. That is the highest one day total since the pandemic began in March. The previous record was 4,782 confirmed cases reported on July 24.
Statewide as of Dec. 6, DPHd reported a total of 443,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 21,689 cases since the DPH report on Nov. 30.
Deaths in the state now stand at 8,971. That is an increase of 193 deaths since the Nov. 30 report.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County increased by 40 over last week’s total, from 892 to 932 cases since the start of the pandemic. Butts County’s death total remains at 45 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 17,320 confirmed cases. There have been a total of 468 deaths in the eight-county area as of Dec. 6.
♦ Henry: 8,187 confirmed, 132 deaths
♦ Newton: 3,571 confirmed, 107 deaths
♦ Spalding: 2,007 confirmed, 77 deaths
♦ Monroe: 953 confirmed, 59 deaths
♦ Butts: 932 confirmed, 45 deaths
♦ Jones: 778 confirmed, 20 deaths
♦ Lamar: 589 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Jasper: 303 confirmed, 5 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.