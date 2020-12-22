Georgia set another record in the number of confirmed cases on Dec. 18, with a one day total of 6,144 cases, according to the Department of Health’s (DPH) report on Dec. 21.
Butts County also saw its highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last week than in any week prior since the pandemic began. Butts County had an increase of 112 cases between Dec. 14-21, bringing its total to 1,149. Butts County’s death total remains at 46 deaths.
Statewide as of Dec. 21, DPH reported a total of 512,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 33,359 cases since the DPH report on Dec. 14.
Deaths in the state now stand at 9,453. That is an increase of 325 deaths since the Dec. 21 report.
Also of growing concern is statewide hospital capacity, which as of Dec. 21 is at 86% capacity.
As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 20,702 confirmed cases. Henry County saw the largest increase with 741 new cases. Newton had 296 cases, Spalding had 172, and Butts had 112.
There have been a total of 491 deaths in the eight-county area as of Dec. 21. Henry County again led with 4 new deaths, while Newton had 3, Spalding had 2, and Lamar had 1.
♦ Henry: 9,771 confirmed, 140 deaths
♦ Newton: 4,234 confirmed, 111 deaths
♦ Spalding: 2,349 confirmed, 82 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,149 confirmed, 46 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,120 confirmed, 59 deaths
♦ Jones: 908 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Lamar: 716 confirmed, 25 deaths
♦ Jasper: 365 confirmed, 5 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
