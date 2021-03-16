Georgians ages 55 and older as well as those with a variety of health issues are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as of March 15. Gov. Brian Kemp opened up the age groups last week, and hopes that as the number of vaccines available continue to increase, that they will be able to open up vaccinations for all adults in the state.
“Provided we continue to see increasing vaccine supply, it is our intent to open up vaccination to all adults the first part of next month,” Kemp said at a news conference on March 10.
Along with adults 55-years and older, vaccines opened Monday for Georgians of all ages with health conditions including cancer, moderate-to-severe asthma, heart conditions, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, hypertension, liver disease, COPD, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease and compromised immune systems.
Nearly 2.7 million vaccines have been given so far in Georgia, including to roughly two-thirds of all people 65-years and older in the state, according to Kemp’s office. Vaccination rates have climbed as the state receives more doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Georgians can pre-register for a vaccine appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com even if they do not yet qualify under the governor’s eligibility criteria. They will be notified once they qualify and scheduled for an appointment.
Butts County residents can also make an appointment by calling the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
The March 15 report from the Department of Public Health shows Georgia now has had 836,344 confirmed cases and 15,918 deaths since the pandemic began. But the number of daily confirmed cases is dropping steadily. The 796 cases recorded on March 14 is the the lowest since Oct. 5.
Butts County had an increase of five cases in the last week to 2,034 cases, one of its lowest weekly increases in quite a few months. The county’s number of deaths increased by 1 to 70. According to a new “Vaccine Roadmap” being updated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), as of Mar. 15, a total of 3,025 vaccines have been given out in Butts County.
As of 3 p.m. on March 15, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 35,851 confirmed cases, an increase of 482 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 336 new cases. Newton County had 65 cases, Spalding County had 35, and Monroe had 18 cases. Lamar County has 10 new cases, Jones had 9, Butts had 5, and Jasper has 4 cases.
There have been a total of 850 deaths in the eight-county area as of Mar. 1, an increase of 23 deaths from last week. Henry led with 8 deaths, Newton had 6, Spalding had 4 and Jones and Lamar had 2 each, Butts had 1, and Monroe and Jasper had no deaths last week.
♦ Henry: 17,784 confirmed, 260 deaths, 19,272 vaccinations
♦ Newton: 7,035 confirmed, 193 deaths, 4,433 vaccinations
♦ Spalding: 3,733 confirmed, 138 deaths, 10,623 vaccinations
♦ Butts: 2,034 confirmed, 70 deaths, 3,025 vaccinations
♦ Monroe: 1,803 confirmed, 83 deaths, 6,696 vaccinations
♦ Jones: 1,540 confirmed, 47 deaths, 4,688 vaccinations
♦ Lamar: 1,274 confirmed, 41 deaths, 6,815 vaccinations
♦ Jasper: 648 confirmed, 18 deaths, 3,378 vaccinations
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
