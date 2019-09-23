ATLANTA — Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains, according to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
Georgia Operation Lifesaver, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada are joining forces this week to observe Rail Safety Week in North America. As part of Rail Safety Week, these organizations are conducting activities in their ongoing public awareness campaign aimed at saving lives near railroad tracks. The campaign, called #STOPTrackTragedies, can be viewed at stoptracktragedies.ca and oli.org.
In Georgia last year, there were 113 collisions between trains and motor vehicles, resulting in 11 fatalities and 41 injuries and there were 35 trespassing fatalities and injuries, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said. Operation Lifesaver — which operates in the U.S. and Canada — works to prevent these needless incidents from happening, the agency said.
“Preventing railroad crossing and trespass incidents is so important in our state, and the events held throughout Rail Safety Week underscore our core mission — to save lives,” said Georgia Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator Jennie Glasgow.
In Georgia activities and messaging will take place each day during Rail Safety Week, including:
• Sept. 22 kicked off the week with a focus on the message "No Photos on Tracks" to underscore the risks of illegally taking photos, videos or filming on train tracks.
• Sept. 23 focused on distracted driving, and encouraging drivers to stay focused behind the wheel, especially near railroad crossings.
• Sept. 24 focused on law enforcement partnerships and was to include the third annual observance of Operation Clear Track, with local, state, federal and railroad police stationed at railroad grade crossing and trespassing incident locations to hand out safety materials to motorists and pedestrians and enforce crossing and trespass laws.
• Sept. 25 will focus on crossing safety with Gov. Brian Kemp issuing a proclamation for Rail Safety Week urging all Georgians to use caution at railroad crossings, and including outreach to professional drivers with the message that truck-train incidents can have devastating effects on families and communities. The importance of the emergency notification system (ENS) sign at crossings also will be highlighted.
• Sept. 26 will be Transit Safety Thursday, with outreach to the public on how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider.
• Sept. 27 will focus on trespass prevention, with events and information shared in communities, including “Red Out for Rail Safety” events at schools and in workplaces.
• Sept. 28 will celebrate pedestrian/bicycle safety, with safety blitzes, sidewalk chalk events and other awareness activities to educate pedestrians and bicyclists about the dangers posed by trespassing on tracks, and how they can stay safe.