ZEBULON – Georgia Military College’s (GMC) Zebulon Campus welcomes Laura Chambley-Shadrick as the new Extension Center Director. She comes an extensive background in higher education, serving at Gordon State College for 15 years, prior to entering her new role at GMC.
Zebulon has always been home for Chambley-Shadrick. She attended Pike County schools from kindergarten through high school and graduated in 2003. She attended Gordon State College, where she earned Associate degrees in both Fine Arts and Business Administration. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University, and then a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from Georgia Southern University.
Chambley-Shadrick says her first goal is to learn as much as she can about this institution, how it serves its students and this community, and the role she will play in helping reach its goals.
“Through my experience as both a student and higher education employee, I found that I had a niche for helping students and truly wanted to see them all succeed,” said Chambley-Shadrick. “I could not imagine a better opportunity than being able to help individuals reach their educational goals, while being able to serve the community in which I live. Because of this, GMC’s Zebulon campus was a natural fit.”
Chambley-Shadrick has a set of goals for the GMC-Zebulon campus. She wants to increase visibility within the community, build partnerships, see students thrive, and see the campus grow.
Those are things Brigadier General Rock Donahue, Executive Director of GMC’s Fairburn, Fayetteville, Stone Mountain, and Zebulon campuses, says he’s excited to see implemented at the Zebulon campus.
“As the new Director of the Zebulon Extension Center, Laura Chambley-Shadrick brings a wealth of inspired leadership, business, and post-secondary education experience to GMC and the Atlanta Metro Region,” Donahue said. “She fully embodies GMC’s core values and is firmly committed to accomplishing the GMC mission in Pike and surrounding Counties. We’re excited to have Laura on the regional team and look forward to serving with her on the journey ahead.”
Georgia Military College is an accredited public-independent liberal arts college with 14 college campuses throughout the state of Georgia, including a Global Online College, serving both cadet and non-cadet students. For more information about Georgia Military College, go to www.gmc.edu or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/georgiamilitarycollege.
