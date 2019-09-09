The project to construct dedicated commercial vehicle lanes on Interstate 75 south of Atlanta continues to move ahead, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The commercial-vehicle-only lanes would be constructed alongside existing lanes of I-75 from I-475 north of Macon to somewhere near Ga. Highway 155 in McDonough.
In a letter to stakeholders along the corridor Aug. 29, a DOT official said concept work on the project continues, with a report due to DOT managers in the third quarter of 2020.
"As Georgia continues to grow and strengthen its position as a logistics hub, freight traffic will increase. Accommodating this growth in freight traffic takes a multi-pronged approach involving all modes of transportation: highways, rail, port and aviation. As you may be aware, the Department is undertaking an exciting and significant venture with the I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes (CVL) Project," Darryl D. VanMeter, an assistant division director and State Innovative Delivery Administrator for Georgia DOT, wrote in the letter.
"The CVL Project is focused on improving the safety and mobility for all users of the heavily-traveled I-75 corridor south of Atlanta. This transportation infrastructure is critical to the efficient movement of people, freight and goods, and maintaining the economic vitality of the state."
The project currently calls for two non-tolled lanes for only commercial vehicles traveling northbound. The lanes will be separated by concrete barrier walls from the existing general purpose lanes, and have intermittent access points adjacent to the general purpose lanes.
VanMeter said the current number of general purpose lanes along the corridor will not change.
The project is expected, however, to require the replacement of multiple overpass bridges, as well as modifications to signage, retaining walls, drainage structures and the Intelligent Transportation System.
Environmental work along the corridor by scientists, historians and archaeologists got underway in March and has already been completed, according to the letter. That work will, in part, help determine where noise barrier walls are placed along the corridor.
Survey work also got underway in March and is ongoing.
Public information open house events on the project are expected to start in the third quarter of 2020, and will be held at various locations along the corridor, the letter states.
Information on the project can be found at http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/SpecialProjects/I75CVLanes.