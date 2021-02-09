The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is collecting feedback online for the proposed roundabout at Ga. Highways 16 (W. 3rd Street) and 42 (Brookwood Ave.) in Jackson.
GDOT is proposing to convert the intersection, which currently operates as a T-intersection with a stop control on Old Griffin Road, into a mini-roundabout.
The project webpage can be found at http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach. Once on the webpage, residents can review the proposed design and have an opportunity to comment on the project. The comment period closes March 1.
The proposed project has come under the scrutiny in the past year of both the Butts County Board of Commissioners and the Jackson City Council.
Last March, while getting an update on proposed state road projects in Butts County from a GDOT representative, then-BOC Chair Ken Rivers said there had been some local concern about the amount of space needed for the roundabout and what actual space may be available.
“We have some concerns that there might not be enough space there,” he said. “We’re a little gun shy on this because we’ve got a very tiny roundabout that was put in at Keys Ferry and Highway 36 and that has become a very dangerous intersection, too.”
In June the Jackson City Council voted to send a letter to GDOT asking for work to stop and more study be done on the proposed roundabout.
The letter was written by council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson and approved by a 4-1 vote at the council’s June 16 meeting. Johnson and fellow council members Beth Weaver, Theodore Patterson, and Lewis Sims signed the letter on July 7. Council members Don Cook and Mayor Kay Pippin, who opposed sending the letter, did not sign it.
Johnson said he has received multiple complaints about the plans for the roundabout in the last several months.
“This actually started right as we went out on the COVID-19 hiatus, and several people in my district who live or own property or businesses are just now receiving plans that GDOT approved,” Johnson said. “As a result, they feel that the roundabout proposed at Hwy. 16 at Hwy. 42/Brookwood Avenue is too small. I want to simply make a motion to ask the GDOT to cease all work on the roundabout until there can be more study on the proposed roundabout and its intended purpose.”
The city received GDOT’s response in a letter dated Aug. 7 from Albert Shelley, the director of program delivery for the state transportation department. Shelley said that GDOT wants to “ensure that all members of the community are adequately notified and able to access project information to provide input on projects. A public information open house will be scheduled in September 2020 to inform the public of the proposed project, gather information and receive comments from the public. The meeting will be announce via multi-media methods with invitations being extended to both Butts County and city of Jackson as well as other major stakeholders identified in the area.”
However, in keeping with Gov. Brian Kemp's directive to keep state government agencies functioning as Georgia combats the COVID-19 pandemic, GDOT changed the open house to an online format "by placing project information and coordination into a web-based platform with no need for face-to-face contact."
For more questions or comments, residents can contact Daniel Chastain with GDOT at 404-865-3496 or by email at dchastain@dot.ga.gov.
