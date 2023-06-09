JACKSON — The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.9 million contract for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 (West Third Street), Ga. Highway 42 (Brookwood Avenue) and Old Griffin Road in the city of Jackson.
The contract was awarded in April to low-bidder Helix Group Inc. of Fairburn. The project completion date is estimated to be March 31, 2025.
According to the DOT, the project is a single-lane roundabout that is expected to reduce crash frequency and severity and improve traffic capacity.
The contract is part of more than $195 million awarded in 16 projects in April by GDOT.
In addition to the roundabout project, GDOT also awarded a contract totalling $546,513 to Peek Pavement Marking LLC of Columbus for upgrades to all-way stop control signage at various locations in Butts, Bibb, Crawford, Harris, Heard, henry, Houston, Jones, Macon, Meriwether, Monroe, Peach, Spalding, Stewart, Troup, Twiggs and Upson counties. In all, 636 highway signs will be upgraded.
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of June 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.