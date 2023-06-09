Jackson Roundabout.jpg

This image shows the location of the roundabout to be built in the city of Jackson.

JACKSON — The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.9 million contract for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 (West Third Street), Ga. Highway 42 (Brookwood Avenue) and Old Griffin Road in the city of Jackson.

The contract was awarded in April to low-bidder Helix Group Inc. of Fairburn. The project completion date is estimated to be March 31, 2025.

