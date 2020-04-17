Butts County Commission Chair Ken Rivers and commissioners from four other counties are challenging their fellow county commissioners and others to "Show Us Your Masks!"
"To encourage our communities to be safe," said Rivers, "myself and some of my friends, Chairman Greg Tapley of Monroe County, Vice Chairman Ryran Traylor of Lamar County, Chairman June Wood of Henry County and Chairman Lance Hooks of Treutlen County are challenging the other commissioners from all over Georgia to #ShowUsYourMask. Post it, tag us, email, however you want but let’s show everyone we are serious about beating COVID-19."
