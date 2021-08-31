Georgia is behind other states in combating the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said during a news conference Aug. 30. Toomey said virtually all new confirmed cases are of the delta variant, and are approaching the worst case numbers and hospitalizations since January.
Many counties are in the red zone for high transmission levels and the number of cases among school-age children has quadrupled, with the highest number of cases in children ages 11 to 17. Toomey added that Georgia has reached the highest number of weekly outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.
Over the weekend, Georgia reported 19,594 confirmed cases and 85 deaths. As of Aug. 30, since the pandemic began in March of 2020, the state has had 1,084,225 confirmed cases and 19,594 deaths.
In Butts County, there have been a total of 2,874 confirmed cases, with 282 of them in the last two weeks. There have been a total of 84 deaths since the pandemic began.
Toomey continues to emphasize that the majority of the newly confirmed cases and deaths are among unvaccinated people, with only 43% of Georgians having been fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination is our tool to get us out of this pandemic,” she added.
The Butts County Health Department held a vaccination clinic at the Butts County Administration Building on Saturday, Aug. 28. A total of 13 people got their first shots, and will return on Sept. 25 for their second doses.
Butts County has had 7,797 citizens received at least one dose, with 6,710 residents having been fully vaccinated with two doses. That is only 28% of the population of the county.
Breaking those who have received at least one dose by age groups, in the 10-14 age group, 85 have received one dose, and in the 15-19 age group, 261 have received one dose.
The largest numbers by age are in the 55-64 age group with 1,644 having received at least one dose, and 1,665 citizens in the 65-74 age group have received at least one dose.
