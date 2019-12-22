U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-GA-02), and the entire Georgia congressional delegation introduced a bill Dec. 20 re-designating the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains as the “Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.”
This designation will help protect multiple historic locations and draw more visitors to Plains to learn about the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter. The park would consist of four locations: the Carter boyhood farm; Plains High School, where President and Mrs. Carter graduated from; Plains Train Depot, which served as headquarters for Carter’s presidential campaign; and years from now, the home the Carters currently reside in and their gravesites.
“No matter where life has taken me, from the Governor’s mansion to the White House, Plains has always been my home,” said Carter. “Rosalynn joins me in thanking Senators Perdue and Isakson, Congressman Bishop, and the Georgia delegation for helping preserve my family’s legacy.”
“One thing is certain: President and Mrs. Carter have never forgotten where they came from,” said Perdue. “Growing up in rural Georgia taught the Carters the importance of faith, family, and service, and those values have guided them their entire lives. Today, Plains, Georgia is a living monument to the Carters and their lifetime of service. I’m proud to stand with the entire Georgia delegation to ensure President Carter’s legacy is preserved for generations to come. We should never forget that in America, the son of a small-town peanut farmer can become President of the United States.”
“President Jimmy Carter’s humanitarian legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of his home state of Georgia and even the United States, but nowhere is he more beloved or ‘at home’ than in his native Plains,” said Isakson. “This bill could not be a more fitting tribute, and I’m proud to join our Georgia delegation to support it.”
“President and Mrs. Carter had a huge impact in Georgia, the entire nation, and throughout the world. They have dedicated their entire lives to public service. With this legislation, visitors now and in the future will come to Plains and be inspired to serve the nation and make a difference,” said Bishop. “There is no other community more reflective of President and Mrs. Carter’s life and values as their hometown of Plains, Georgia and the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.”