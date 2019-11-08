ATLANTA — The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles has honored employees who served the country through military service including Lewanna Tomlinson of Jackson.
Tomlinson works in the agency’s budget office and served her country in the U.S. Navy. Tomlinson served from 1990-94 and was involved in several operations.
The agency has 15 employees who served or continue to serve in the armed forces. Twelve were able to attend the board’s ceremony.
"In advance of Monday's observance of Veterans Day, we wanted to recognize these veterans in a special way," said Executive Director of Parole Chris Barnett. A ceremony was held on Nov. 5.
Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard and Vice Chairman Brian Owens presented each of the employees with a proclamation from the board recognizing and honoring their military service.
"We have a great country because of these employees who served our military and our nation," Barnard said. "We are indebted to them.”
"Our agency is stronger because of these veterans and they are so deserving of this type of recognition," added Barnett.
Each employee also received one of the agency’s leadership coins.
Employees recognized for their service were:
• Mike Bazell, U.S. Navy, 2006-2010 (War on Terrorism and Iraqi Freedom War; Plankowner of the USS New Orleans Lpd 18)
• Braxton Cotton, U.S. Army Reserves
• Jo-Ann Sanchez-Cotto, U.S. Army, 1994-2013 (Operation Iraqi Freedom, Global War on Terrorism, Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Puerto Rico, Ft. Bragg)
• Anthony Craig Flint I, U.S. Navy, 1986-2011 (1986 - Operation Praying Mantis, USS Enterprise CVN-65; 1990, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, National Security Agency; 2001, Operation Enduring Freedom, National Security Agency)
• Rick Jacobs, U.S. Air Force, 1980-1984
• Mandy Kimner, United States Marine Corps, 1997-2001 (Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, USMC Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Mast)
• Sadarius Miley, U.S. Air Force, 2007-2015 (Operation Iraqi Freedom, Global War on Terrorism)
• Avrielle Morrison, U.S. Army, 2001-2009 (Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2 tours, stationed in Iraq, Kuwait, Korea, Fort Hood, Staff Sergeant/Wounded Warrior, Global War on Terrorism)
• Brian Owens, U.S. Air Force, 1975-1980
• Traci Pleasant, U.S. Navy, 1990-1996 (HSL-41 NASNI San Diego, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, First Good Conduct Medal, Flag Letter of Commendation)
• Rita Marie Rothwein, U.S. Air Force, 1995-2002 (Operation Enduring Freedom, Stationed in Wyoming, Korea and FL/ 4 years 7 months active duty and 3 years reserve duty)
• Lisa Scroggins, U.S. Army Reserves, 1990-1993, (Ft. Jackson, South Carolina; East Point, Georgia)
• Lewanna Tomlinson, U.S. Navy, 1990-1994 (Operation Desert Storm, USS Puget Sound Norfolk, VA, (2), Sea Service Deployment, National Defense Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Bronze Star, & Good Conduct)
• Traci West, U.S. Army, 1998-2002 (Ft. Jackson, Ft. Lee, Korea, Ft. Benning)
• Randall Wright, U.S. Army, 1992-2007 (Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2 tours, Global War on Terrorism, Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal x2).