Even as the first vaccines for COVID-19 are being administered, the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia continue to increase at record-breaking rates.
Georgia set a record in confirmed cases on consecutive days. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, a record 8,595 cases were confirmed. Then on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021, that record was broken as 8,767 new cases were confirmed.
Statewide, according to the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) report on Jan. 4, a total of 591,106 cases were confirmed. That was an increase of 44,247 cases over the Dec. 28 report just seven days ago.
Deaths in the state now stand at 9,900. That is an increase of 181 deaths since the Dec. 28 report.
Butts County again saw its highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last week than in any week prior since the pandemic began. Butts County had an increase of 137 cases, bring its total to 1,360. In the past two weeks, Butts County has had 200 new confirmed cases.
Butts County’s death total remains at 47 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 24,282 confirmed cases, with 48% of them coming from Henry County.
Henry again this week saw the largest increase with 1,043 new cases and a total of 11,665 cases since the pandemic began. Newton had 381 new cases, Spalding had 151, Butts had 137, Monroe had 119, Jones had 113, Lamar had 106, and Jasper had 38 new cases.
There have been a total of 515 deaths in the eight-county area as of Jan. 4. Newton, Monroe, Lamar, and Jasper counties each had 1 deaths, while the rates in Henry, Spalding, and Butts, and Jones remained the same,
♦ Henry: 11,665 confirmed, 145 deaths
♦ Newton: 4,871 confirmed, 120 deaths
♦ Spalding: 2,657 confirmed, 86 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,360 confirmed, 47 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,334 confirmed, 61 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,099 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Lamar: 870 confirmed, 27 deaths
♦ Jasper: 388 confirmed, 6 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.