Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Bibb County in central Georgia... Southern Butts County in central Georgia... Crawford County in central Georgia... Northeastern Houston County in central Georgia... Monroe County in central Georgia... Northeastern Peach County in central Georgia... Lamar County in west central Georgia... Talbot County in west central Georgia... Northwestern Taylor County in west central Georgia... Upson County in west central Georgia... * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Macon, Thomaston, Barnesville, Forsyth, Roberta, Talbotton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Milner, Woodland, Yatesville, Payne, Junction City, Culloden, Geneva, Aldora, The Rock, Lincoln Park and Sunset Village. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED